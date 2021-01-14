Bulgaria Recovers after Disastrous Floods

Bulgaria is recovering after the water disaster. There are still closed roads. Due to the heavy rainfall, the road to Gotse Delchev collapsed. Yesterday, emergency crews were trying to reinforce the cracked lane.

Landslides have buried several houses in the Dospat region. The floods caused huge material damage.

Gotse Delchev - Dospat road remains closed.

The levels of the Iskar, Blato, Struma and Mesta rivers remain high.

High waters of the Iskar river brought a huge amount of municipal waste piling up near Svoge HPP. The plant managers say that before cleaning starts the level of water has to drop further.

 

