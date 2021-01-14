Bulgaria Recovers after Disastrous Floods
Bulgaria is recovering after the water disaster. There are still closed roads. Due to the heavy rainfall, the road to Gotse Delchev collapsed. Yesterday, emergency crews were trying to reinforce the cracked lane.
Landslides have buried several houses in the Dospat region. The floods caused huge material damage.
Gotse Delchev - Dospat road remains closed.
The levels of the Iskar, Blato, Struma and Mesta rivers remain high.
High waters of the Iskar river brought a huge amount of municipal waste piling up near Svoge HPP. The plant managers say that before cleaning starts the level of water has to drop further.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures Keep Falling, Occasional Snowfalls
- » Bulgaria’s Premier: We Don’t Spend Money on Tanks and Aircraft Only, We Also Build Education Infrastructure
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Rains Stop But Freezing Cold Is Coming
- » President of Bulgaria Holds Consultations for Elections with Parliamentary Parties
- » Traffic in Chaos across Bulgaria Following Heavy Rains and Snowfall
- » Bulgarian Minister of Labor: It’s Too Early to Loosen Lockdown Measures