MRF Chairman Mustafa Karadayi Lashes Out At GERB

When GERB came to power it inherited BGN 8 billion reserve. After one term, it left BGN 8 billion in debt, said Chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) Mustafa Karadayi in a declaration for the start of the plenary session.

"After two more terms, crises deepen, interinstitutional warfare destroys statehood, democracy is in decline, the economy is in collapse, confidence in the business climate is totally destroyed, tensions in society are growing. If we include the COVID crisis too, we must stress that it has made the real state of affairs more prominent, especially in the unreformed health system," he said.

"MRF will continue to responsibly carry out its mission -to guarantee human rights, the territorial integrity of the state and its sovereignty, to develop the economy. MRF will responsibly present its program to its voters and all Bulgarian citizens. It is a program for accelerated development of the country", was the MRF Chairman was adamant.

"MRF appeals to all voters, the whole civil society and all political forces to take mart in the choice of a model for the future of Bulgaria," Karadayi said.