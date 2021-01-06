Bulgaria: Road Police Warns Drivers Be Careful, Cold Spell Coming Within Days

Due to the expected cold spell in the coming days, the Road Police warns the car drivers to be careful, BNR reported.

Interior Ministry teams will watch out for breaches and cautions drivers that traffic may be difficult on some roads.

The road policing officers explained that drivers need to be careful tonight because sharp weather change is expected.

"Be careful, observe the necessary distance, as so far there were no days when the weather was really bad. The drivers really need to readjust to driving in winter conditions", said Nikolay Krusharski from Main Directorate of National Police.

Teams of the Interior Ministry will be on the roads throughout Bulgaria. They will ensure that no one plays “risky drive games” on the road.

"Our idea is primarily to have a preventive effect on the drivers themselves by informing them. The control will be at every road point, mainly with technical means for speed control, and drivers will be stopped in case of apparent violations of the road," Nikolay Krusharski said.