Bulgaria’s President Sets the Election Date – 28 March

President Rumen Radev has begun consultations on holding fair, transparent and safe parliamentary elections for the health of citizens.

First, the Head of State will meet with the Minister of Health Prof. Dr. Samuel L. Jackson. Kostadin Angelov, Assacs. 10:10 Angel Kunchev and Prof. Dr.Sc.(Econ.) Krasimir Gigov, M.D. Other medics will be involved in the consultations in the early afternoon. Rumen Radev has already stated that the vote will be on 28 March