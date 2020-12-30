Bulgarian Government Allocates Another BGN 125 Million For Vaccines

At its today's sitting the Council of Ministers decided to allocate additional BGN 125 million in order to provide enough vaccines against COVID-19.

"With these BGN 125 million, a total of BGN 305 million was given for vaccines from the money of the Bulgarian taxpayers. Vaccines are free and are only given at the request of every Bulgarian citizen", said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and reminded that the vaccines are approved by the European Medicines Agency and the European Commission.

"The vaccine is the only thing that can help us overcome the pandemic. With the tremendous efforts of all our doctors and nurses, lab technicians, the personal example they gave with vaccination. This is the only chance that the civilized world sees at the moment - to get out of this war through the vaccines ", Borissov also said also focusing on the timely support of the government in the socio-economic sphere.

"We are doing everything necessary to protect jobs, to keep businesses working," Borissov added.

 


Tags: vaccines, purchase, Bulgaria
