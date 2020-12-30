Bulgarian Government Discusses Extension of Support Measures for Business
The Council of Ministers will discuss the proposal to extend support measures for businesses to enable companies to mitigate the consequences of the COVID crisis. The idea is to keep the 60/40 payroll support measure in effect till March 31 2021. Finacial aid will be provided to employees who, during the period from 13 March to 31 December, have been affected by the temporary restrictions.
Another measure, known as "BGN 24 per day" for employees of closed businesses, is also being extended, but is changed for the benefit of workers. Thus, from 1 January 2021, people hired under an employment contract will be entitled to receive financial support to the amount of 75% of their social security income for October 2020. The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation approved the proposal unanimously.
