Another Quake Rocks Greece
pixabay
An earthquake measuring 4,8 on the Richter scale was registered to the south of the Greek island of Crete, local news wires reported minutes ago. The epicenter was at 20 km to the south of small island of Gavdos, the southernmost point of Greece.
So far no casualties or destructions have been reported.
