Putin Will Have Russian Covid-19 Vaccine
President Putin will receive the Sputnik V vaccine. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told a Russian state TV channel: “He said he will be vaccinated. He made this decision and was waiting until all formalities are completed.”
Under Russia’s voluntary program, people over the age of 60 can apply for inoculation from today, Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said on his website yesterday, the day after the Russian health ministry said that the vaccine had been approved for use by elderly people after a separate trial.https://www.thetimes.co.uk
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Pandemic in Development: New Restrictions and Vaccination Campaigns in Different Countries
- » Doctor: Worrying that in Bulgaria Chronically Ill and The Elderly Are Put Behind in the Vaccination Plan
- » Bulgaria: 2-Month-old Baby Was Cured From Covid
- » Bulgaria’s Health Minister: 699 People Had Vaccine Yesterday
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Four Times More Recovered Than Infected, Positive Tests Below 12 Percent
- » Europe Starts Historic Vaccination in A Bid to Overcome The Pandemic Behind