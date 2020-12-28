Putin Will Have Russian Covid-19 Vaccine

President Putin will receive the Sputnik V vaccine. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told a Russian state TV channel: “He said he will be vaccinated. He made this decision and was waiting until all formalities are completed.”

Under Russia’s voluntary program, people over the age of 60 can apply for inoculation from today, Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said on his website yesterday, the day after the Russian health ministry said that the vaccine had been approved for use by elderly people after a separate trial.https://www.thetimes.co.uk

 

