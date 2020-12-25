Netherlands Welcomes Guests with Negative PCR Test Only

Business » TOURISM | December 25, 2020, Friday // 11:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Netherlands Welcomes Guests with Negative PCR Test Only pixabay

The government of the Kingdom of Netherlands announced that from December 29, it will require a negative PCR test from anyone who wants to enter the country, arriving by train, ship or bus, it has been previously announced that such a requirement will apply for those arriving by plane, France Press reported.

The Infrastructure Ministry communiqué said the measure for those arriving with the four types of transport would take effect at midnight on December 29.

It applies to all arrivals from abroad, including from countries in the European Union.

The test must be performed within 72 hours prior to arrival in the Netherlands. It is required that all passengers remain under home quarantine for 10 days after arrival.

On Sunday, the Netherlands was the first European country to suspend all flights with passengers from the UK because of a new strain of the coronavirus that has emerged there.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Netherlands, PCR test
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria