Bulgaria: Lyubimets Left Without Drinking Water for High Arsenic Concentration

Drinking water in the southern Bulgarian town of Lyubimets is not safe for human consumption due to an increased arsenic content found in it. The problem affects about 8,000 people who as of today are unable to use the tap water for drinking and cooking, although it will not be stopped so that it can be used for all other needs. The tap water samples were taken in the building of the Water Supply & Sewerage in Lyubimets. There, 11.9 μg/l arsenic per litre were established at 10 μg/l allowed.

The municipality of Lyubimets was immediately notified of the problem.

 "Since the morning we have been having talks with the Haskovo Water Supply & Sewerage company. The company has taken action to provide water in tanks for the population. Four places are designated where the water will be delivered. We have provided 500 liters of mineral water provided for the social-care centers where food is prepared", said deputy mayor of Lyubimets Ilya Iliev.  He said water would be supplied for all kindergartens and schools once they start operating on 4 January.

Control samples have already been taken from several locations in the city to check whether the higher arsenic level was accidental or the water is not safe. Based on the results, a decision is yet to be made on whether it will be able to be used in the future.

 

