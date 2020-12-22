US President-elect Joe Biden Gets Vaccine Live on TV

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received a Covid-19 vaccine in a live televised appearance, the latest figure to get the shot publicly as a way of boosting confidence in its safety and effectiveness.

“I think that the administration deserves some credit in getting this off the ground, Operation Warp Speed,” Biden said, referring to the Trump team’s effort to speed up development of the vaccine.

“There is great hope. I am doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about,” Biden added.

He said that his wife, Jill Biden, had her shot earlier in the day. The Bidens will need an additional dose in about three weeks, just before the inauguration on Jan. 20.

Biden also praised healthcare workers who were with him when he received the Pfizer vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, DE.

Vice President Mike Pence received the vaccine on Friday in another televised appearance, while members of Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, began getting the shots over the past few days. It’s unclear when and if President Donald Trump will receive it.

The Pfizer vaccine was the first to receive emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The agency gave the greenlight to another vaccine, from Moderna, on Friday.