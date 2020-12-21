Police Busts Scammer Selling Negative PCR Tests in Bulgaria
A scam for issuing false negative PCR tests for coronavirus has been disclosed by the employees of the Border Police sector in the Danube city of Ruse.
The incident happened at the end of last week, when a family from Razgrad tried to cross the border with Romania at the Danube Bridge checkpoint at Ruse, but because of the country's requirements that those entering should have a negative PCR test the family was not allowed into the territory.
When, an hour later, they return to the checkpoint with a negative test certificate, the border police officers get suspicious and launch an investigation.
It turned out that a 34-year-old forger used the situation and for BGN 60 per person issued a document, which, however, was signed by a pulmonologist doctor not a laboratory director.
The perpetrator of the scam was arrested but later released. A computer configuration and printer were seized from his office. An investigating border police officer is working on the case under the supervision of the regional Prosecutor‘s Office.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Frontman of The Bulgarian Band P.I.F Dimo Stoyanov Died from Coronavirus
- » EMA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
- » Infectious Disease Specialist: The New Strain of Coronavirus Will Not Make the Vaccine Useless
- » Rude and Uncontrollable Teens Are Norm under Lockdown, Psychologists Say
- » Weather Today - Still Cloudy with Light Rainfall
- » Fossil Experts: Early People Hibernated to Survive Harsh Winters