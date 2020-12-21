Immunologist: By Now New Strain of Covid-19 Is Probably in Bulgaria

There is no hiding from the new strain of COVID-19 . It is probably already in Bulgaria, it should be because people travel. Even if we close the UK, the new strain will not be stopped as it is already spreading in other countries. That's what immunologist Prof. Andrey Chorbanov said on NOVA TV.

In his words, the virus is constantly changing, the new strain of the coronavirus is more contagious and will spread faster. We're certainly talking about a greater adaptation of the virus, but not a higher mortality rate.

The fact that one, two, three or five positions of the so-called S-protein have changed does not mean that the protein itself has changed so much. The criteria for one strain are very slippery, Chorbanov warned.

In his words, all vaccines against coronavirus created so far are based on spike protein, which mutates most often. He added that the new strain encodes up to 93% of everything that encoded the first SARS virus in 2002-2003.

In conclusion, he said it was somewhat doubtful that the new strain coincided with Brexit.

We remind thatt a series of restrictions were imposed on the UK yesterday, precisely because of the new strain of the coronavirus - those entering Bulgaria from the UK are quarantined, direct flights between the two countries are suspended, and in the evening it was also forbidden for foreign nationals from the UK to enter Bulgaria.

Today, Germany, as rotating president of the EU, is convening an emergency meeting because of the new strain of COVID-19 the aim is to form a coordinated response to the new variety of the virus found in the UK. This happened in literally the last days before Berlin hands over EU presidency.