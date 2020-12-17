Bulgaria: Evacuation of Hundreds after Gas Leak

A gas leak from a railway tanker was stopped by firefighters at the station in the town of Borovo, Ruse region.

This was announced by the director of the regional fire department, Commander Valentin Krasnaliev, to the Bulgarian National Radio.

The signal was given yesterday around 19.10. A freight train stopped at the railway station in Borovo when the driver found that gas was leaking from the crane of one of the tanks.

Firefighters arrived at the scene immediately and stopped the leak. As a precaution, the area was cordoned off by the police, and the movement of trains was suspended. The line passes through the center of the village and about 300 people had to be evacuated.

The mayor of Borovo municipality thanked Chief Inspector Svilen Rachev, head of the Fire and Emergency Safety Service, who personally approached the train, identified the damaged crane and stopped the leak.

On December 10, 2016, a freight train with propane-butane crashed at Hitrino village station. Then the incident ended with an explosion, killing 7 people and injuring 29. The reason was improper speed, the train derailed, followed by an explosion.