Bulgaria: Lowest Unemployment Rate Registered in November

The country's recorded unemployment rate in November was 6.7 percent, the lowest recorded since the end of the state of emergency on May 13, 2020, the latest employment agency data show.

Compared to the previous month, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points, but rose by 0.9 percentage points compared to a year earlier (to November 2019).

At the end of November, the registered unemployed at the labor offices, according to the employment agency's administrative statistics, were 218,840, which is 9,069 fewer than in October. On an annual basis, however, the increase was 29,366.

A further 29,105 unemployed people and another 558 of the groups of jobseekers, the employed, students and retirees have signed up for the mediation and services of the labor offices last month.

In November, the number of unemployed people who started work in our country reached 17,343, which is an increase of 13% compared to the same month last year.

Among the newly employed last month, 87.5% have been engaged in the real economy, of which 8.0% are employed in the processing industry – 25.5% of all jobs started, followed by trade – by 16.3%, the hotel- and restaurant-keeping industry – 8.0%, the government institutions – 6.3%, construction – 5.3%, etc.

In November, 2 165 unemployed people from the risk groups started work in subsidized jobs – 412 under employment programs and measures and 1 753 under schemes of the Operational Program "Human Resources Development", according to the data of the Employment Agency.

At the same time, the ‘Employment for You’ scheme under the Operational Program "Human Resources Development", which was launched in July as an anti-crisis measure, has provided employment to 6 804 persons, with employment contracts for a further 683 unemployed people in November alone.

Anti-crisis measures for short-term employment support, popular as a third design of measures 60/40 or 80/20 or "Short-term support for employment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic" under the Operational Program "Human Resources Development", ensured keeping jobs for more than 300 thousand people from May to the end of November, the Employment Agency also points out.

The jobs claimed on the primary labor market in November were 12 386, The largest share of vacancies in the real economy were claimed in the processing industry (36.3%), administrative and ancillary activities (12.8%), trade, car and motorcycle repair (11.8%), hotel- and restaurant-keeping (7.2%), construction (7.2%) and government institutions (5.4%).

The most sought-after professions during the month are: installers; machine operators of fixed machinery and equipment; workers in the extractive and processing industries, construction and transport; skilled workers in the production of food, clothing, wood products; metallurgist, machine builders and related spheres; sellers; waste collection workers and related workers; staff employed in the field of personal services (bartenders, waiters, chefs, maids, etc.); care services staff; business and administrative professionals, etc.