Bulgaria: Four Illegal Migrants Found in TIR at Lesovo Border Checkpoint

pexels.com

Border guards found four illegal migrants hiding in TIR truck at the Lesovo Checkpoint, the Customs Agency reported. Yesterday a TIR track transporting furniture arrived at the point of entry into Bulgaria.  During the inspection of the truck, border police determined that the seal rope had been cut.

In the vehicle’s cargo area, among the boxes of furniture, they found four foreign nationals - two women, a man and a boy. The foreigners nave no ID documents, saying they are Palestinian citizens. They are detained at the Regional Police Directorate-Elhovo, probe into the case continues.

We remind that a week ago border police detained seven migrants who had tried to enter Bulgaria through the Kulata border crossing point.

 


 

