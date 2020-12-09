Bulgarian Government Allocates Over BGN 22 Million for BUL BIO Projects

The government allocates BGN 22 280 000 to BUL BIO commercial company for the investment projects under development, government information service reported.

The projects include the construction of a new, additional production line for BCG anti-tuberculosis vaccine, renovation of a laboratory for the production of human blood products, as well as resumption of antitoxic serums production from horse plasma.

“The funding provided for BUL BIO will be targeted so that the Bulgarians know that we also have invested in the development of vaccines. Bulgaria produces not only vaccines, but also antitoxic serums and everything else for a huge number of countries around the world", Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said during the cabinet meeting.

In the course of the meeting, Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov reported the current situation in the country in the context of the pandemic. He noted that the pressure on hospitals has been relieved and drew attention to the large number of patients who have recovered within  just one week - 16,028 people.

"This is one of the records we achieved as regards number of cured patients, which means that colleagues in hospitals are coping with the situation increasingly well," the health minister said.

Kostadin Angelov also pointed out that the implementation of the vaccination plan is on schedule and the inoculation lists of medical teams struggling with COVID-19 on the frontline are being drawn up. The Minister expects the first shipments of vaccine will arrive in Bulgaria in early January 2021.

 

 

