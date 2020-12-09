Bulgaria’s Chief Health Inspector: We Aim at Having 70-75% Vaccinated

No matter that the state organizes vaccination campaign, the choice is voluntary. Even if some private company – an airline, for example, asks for a vaccination certificate, the state will not introduce a mandatory Coronavirus inoculation. However, the state must provide an opportunity for every Bulgarian citizen to be vaccinated, Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said for the Bulgarian National TV (BNT).

From his words it became clear that lists are currently being drawn up of frontline medical professionals who wish to be vaccinated. The Health Minister has already announced that these lists should be ready by Thursday.

The idea is to have 70-75% of the population vaccinated, Kunchev stressed again and said that this will not be easy at all.

There are big differences between willing medics from individual medical institutions, individual cities. In some places, the interest is small – 20-30% want to get vaccinated, in others – almost 100%, Kunchev said.

He explained the difference by the fact that a lot of people would like to have more information and experience with the vaccine. However, a survey conducted among over 40,000 people provides reliable information, Kunchev added.

Asked if kindergartens and crèches will open prematurely – as early as December 14, Assoc.Prof. Kunchev commented: the decision on kindergartens is as much medical as it is socio-economic and political. We know how many people have no choice and have to stay home to look after their children..

The trend, albeit very slight at first, is on the way down, he said, but stressed that we should not waste what has been achieved so far.

Everything makes sense when it leads to a decrease in the rate of infection, the question is how much and at what pace to continue, Kunchev also said.

“In my opinion, antigen tests will be equated with PCR. But we have to realize that there are different antigen tests – one costs BGN 5, another BGN 35. It should be clear that there will be a discrepancy in the results. We may have very normal holidays, but in a smaller company. If we relax now, go shopping and gather in large companies, we will see the result as early as January 7-8, the Chief Health Inspector warned.