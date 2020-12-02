Bulgarian Lawmakers Discuss President’s Veto on VAT Act

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Lawmakers Discuss President's Veto on VAT Act

 

The parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance will vote at first reading GERB's proposal to exempt Covid-19 vaccines from the indirect tax next year.

Lawmakers will also discuss President Rumen Radev's veto on texts of the VAT Act.

According to prime minister Boyko Borisяov's promises, Covid-19 vaccines will be free and vaccination voluntary, and on Friday lawmakers from his party proposed that they should be exempt from VAT next year.

Draft texts also exempt indirect tax from Coronavirus tests related to IVF procedures.

The Committee on Budget will also discuss the President's veto on changes to the cost of fast-rate loans made through the texts of the VAT law.

At the proposal of independent MP Spas Panchev, a limit on the double increase of the principal sum in case of arrears was put in effect, but due to the sharp public response to the budget act for next year, this norm was abolished.

Nevertheless, legal ambiguity remained, since the President had already vetoed the texts, and it was published yesterday in the State Gazette.

 

