International Truck Drivers Protest on Bulgarian-Turkish Border

Business | December 2, 2020, Wednesday // 10:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: International Truck Drivers Protest on Bulgarian-Turkish Border pexels.com

 

The international truck drivers will stage a protest at the Bulgarian – Turkish border. The reason is too slow processing of their trucks and goods on both sides of the border crossing between the two countries, Nova TV reported.

 

The drivers complain that trucks have to wait for more than two or three days and kilometers-long lines form at the border which creates tension in the sector.

The trade unions insists that urgent measures should be taken to keep the deadlines for timely goods’ delivery

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria-Turkey border crossing, truck drivers, protest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria