International Truck Drivers Protest on Bulgarian-Turkish Border
The international truck drivers will stage a protest at the Bulgarian – Turkish border. The reason is too slow processing of their trucks and goods on both sides of the border crossing between the two countries, Nova TV reported.
The drivers complain that trucks have to wait for more than two or three days and kilometers-long lines form at the border which creates tension in the sector.
The trade unions insists that urgent measures should be taken to keep the deadlines for timely goods’ delivery
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: NSI Reports Worsening Business Climate in November
- » Bulgaria‘s Ministry of Finance Expects Deficit of BGN 183.2 Million by End November
- » EC Approves BGN 30 Million Grants for Bulgarian Coach Companies
- » OECD Comes out with Prognosis for World Economies
- » Foreign Job Seekers Will Have to Apply for Visa to Work in UK
- » Bulgaria: State Treasury in Red, Deficit Runs at BGN 183 Million