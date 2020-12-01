Climatologist: News about Winter in Bulgaria Is Disappointing

Climatologists say that winter comes into own in Bulgaria as of today. December, January and February are precisely winter months in our latitudes. No wonder if in some regions temperatures fall below - 10°C, Climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev explained.

From tomorrow, however, a warm spell begins. Prof. Rachev predicts a warmer than usual December. He also said that there will be more rains than the monthly norms in Eastern Bulgaria.

"I sincerely hope that there will be forecasts for rain," said the climatologist, who stressed that in Eastern Bulgaria the drought is serious.

"We are not likely to have snow for Christmas and New Year," Prof. Rachev said.

"Winter will show itself in true colors, but for only a short time," he added.