Over 150 Arrested in London Amid Anti-Lockdown Protests

Bulgaria: Over 150 Arrested in London Amid Anti-Lockdown Protests pixabay.com

More than 150 people were arrested on Saturday (local time) in London during an anti-lockdown protest, The Hill reported citing Metropolitan Police.

A number of people gathered on Saturday (local time) in central London to protest against the coronavirus-related restrictions. The arrest was made for breaching COVID-19 regulations, assaulting a police officer, and possessing drugs, The Hill reported.
The metropolitan police warned on Friday that the protests break the law, adding that it had a "robust policing plan in place throughout the weekend."

"More than 150 arrests were made while policing today's protest in London. We made it very clear how we would police this event, warning those looking to attend that they risked facing enforcement action," Met Police Events wrote on Twitter.

"Today's enforcement action is a direct result of those individuals deliberately breaking the law and at times, targeting our officers with aggression and causing disruption to the road network," Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said in a statement.

Anti-lockdown protests have been repeatedly held in the UK since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early November, police detained as many as 190 people during such a demonstration, reported Sputnik.

More than 1.6 million coronavirus infections have been reported, while more than 58,000 people have died in the UK since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

