European Commission Warns Member States against Lifting Anti-Epidemic Measures Too Soon

On November 26, the European Commission has called on EU Member States not to repeal anti-epidemic measures too soon because this would lead to a sharp increase in the number of newly infected with Coronavirus.

We call on all EU countries to follow the guidelines of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, a spokesman for the Commission said. He added that there is no known science-backed approach to lifting the restrictions in a way that is the same for all counties.

The spokesman noted that decisions on opening or closing winter resorts are entirely within the powers of the Member States and the European institutions play no role in this regard. We call for good coordination of actions between countries, he added. In his words, the EC can only make recommendations on how to ensure safe conditions for winter holidays, but countries assess on the spot the dangers of the epidemic environment.