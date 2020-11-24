Bulgarian Ballerina Anna Pampulova: I Can’t Stop Exploring Dance

Dance can also be a science. I can't stop exploring dance. By dedicating yourself to it you immerse into a world of unbounded knowledge. "There's always something new coming, and you want to reach out for it," the choreographer Assn. Dr. S.P. Anna Pampulova says.

"While dancing, I often think about communicating with the audience, about the pleasure of experiencing the dance, on the one hand, and on the other – of giving yourself to the audience. It's a kind of meditation, you're completely detached from the world. And this meditative state keeps you always young in an intangible state of mind. You don't think about the world around you, about everyday life, about material things.”

Much depends on what type of dance you perform - whether it's for pleasure, professional dance or one ot the theatrical forms. Maybe it's a performance you improvise on. In classical dance, for example, the form is extremely strict and there you never achieve perfection, Pampulova added.

Anna Pampulova is a professional ballerina with nearly 18 years of appearances in the National Opera and Ballet. She graduated from the National Academy of Music as a teacher of classical dance and contemporary dance techniques, ballet director, choreographer. Since 1999 he has been a lecturer in "Dance Theatre" of the Department of Theatre at the National Academy of Arts and Science. He is a choreographer of a number of dance works and also won a number of awards and distinctions from national and international ballet competitions for contemporary choreography. She is a laureate of award for contemporary choreography from the prestigious International Ballet Competition, Varna; choreographic international competition named after Margarita Arnaudova – the grand prize. She has participated in a number of TV commercials and film productions.