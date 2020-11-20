Young Man Dead after Crashing into a Roadside House

A 27-year-old man from the village of Kitancevo, Isperih region has died in a serious crash. The accident report was received by 112 emergency response service about 9am on November 20, but the crash most likely happened earlier in the night.

Making the left turn at entering the village of Pechenica, his Audi A3 got off the road, flew 30-40 meters through a yard and crashed into the wall of a house where an elderly woman lives.

The accident scene is currently being examined and the circumstances leading up to this serious incident are being clarified.