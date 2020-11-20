PM Borissov Discussed Hot Topics with Angela Merkel

Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov had a telephone conversation with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel

The two heads of government discussed topics that will be on the to Chancellor Merkel: Now is the Moment to Show We Can Uniteagenda of the upcoming video conference of the European Union leaders tonight.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the report of the German Presidency of the EU Council on the progress of the EU coordinated approach in response to the pandemic. Borissov stressed that the European Union must further stand united in the fight against the impact of the pandemic, the government press service reported.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov thanked Chancellor Merkel for the agreement reached by the German Presidency with the EP on the next Multiannual Financial Framework and the Recovery Package. Prime Minister Borisov expressed hope that the framework and decision on own resources will be approved as soon as possible by the EU Council in order for Member States to make use of these instruments and financial resources timely and fully to combat the virus and its impact. The Bulgarian Prime Minister was adamant that now is the time to show our citizens that we can unite and act together. Borissov pointed out that the proposed package for the MFF and the "Next Generation EU" is balanced and acceptable for our country. /BGNES