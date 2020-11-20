Crime: Mother Killed Her Own Two Children in Bulgarian Town of Sandanski

Crime | November 20, 2020, Friday // 08:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Crime: Mother Killed Her Own Two Children in Bulgarian Town of Sandanski

Serious crime in the Bulgarian town of Sandanski. According to initial information, two children were killed in their home. Police and prosecution teams are on site.

The mother of the children is suspected of the brutal act, Mayor Atanas Stoyanov confirmed to the BNR correspondent.

"She probably killed them, but I expect more information from the police," the mayor said.

He added that the tragedy is in the city center.

The mother of the children was detained, relatives and neighbors of the family were interrogated.

A person has been detained in the course of the investigation into the brutal double murder in Sandanski. This was stated by the supervising district prosecutor Vessela Stoilova, who is at the scene of the tragedy, which took place around 5.30 pm yesterday. A 3- and 5-year-old brother and sister were killed at their home in the center of the resort town. According to unofficial information, they were killed by their mother in a moment of affect after a family scandal.

Investigative institutions did not provide further information on the case, but confirmed that they have a clue leading to the perpetrator.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sandanski, Murder
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria