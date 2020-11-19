Greece Shuts Some Land Borders, Makaza-Nimfea Checkpoint Lets through Only Trucks

Greece is closing some land borders to curb the spread of coronavirus to the north, Keep Talking Greece reported. The Greek government has decided to close some of the border crossings in northern Greece and tightens test requirements for Covid-19 in an attempt to curb the rapid spread of Coronavirus over the wider area. One border checkpoint with Albania is shut down and one border crossing point with Bulgaria will remain open only for trucks.

"The Krystallopigi (Smardesh) border checkpoint will be closed from 06 am on Friday, November 20, 2020," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said. He added that "the Kakavia (Albania), Evzonoi (North Macedonia) and Kulata-Promahon (Bulgaria) border crossing points will remain open, while only trucks will pass through the Makaza-Nimfea (Bulgaria) checkpoint."

The minister added that those entering the country, in addition to the mandatory negative PCR tests carried out 72 hours before arrival in Greece, will also undergo rapid tests at the borders.

"Those tested negative will be able to enter the country and be directed to their destination," Petsas said.

Regarding the epidemiological burden in northern Greece, Petsas said that the control of compliance with protection and blocking measures will be strengthened.

"The number of infection cases remains high in the area despite the blockade," he said.

The mainstream media blame not only citizens for this, but also seasonal workers who come to northern Greece from neighboring countries and from areas with high morbidity rates. At 3:00 pm, state-run ERT TV reported from Krystallopigi that increasingly fewer seasonal workers are coming to the country and many are leaving Greece to not be trapped there. It is unclear whether the border crossing point will remain open to commercial vehicles, ERT reported, adding that the decision should be expected to be published in the official gazette. /BGNES