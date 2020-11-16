Serious Traffic Accident with Fatality Closed Trakia Motorway in Bulgaria

Society | November 16, 2020, Monday // 18:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Serious Traffic Accident with Fatality Closed Trakia Motorway in Bulgaria

A severe accident between a truck and a car closed the Trakia Motorway near Stara Zagora. The traffic towards Sofia is carried out by a bypass route.

 At 208th Km of the motorway in the direction of Sofia, minutes before 15:00, there was a traffic accident between a truck and a car. According to initial information, one person died in the accident. The motorway in the direction of Sofia is temporarily closed for traffic.  The crash happened under the bridge structure of the "clover", diverting traffic from the motorway to Stara Zagora,

 The traffic in the direction of Sofia is carried out on a bypass route on road I-5 Stara Zagora - Haskovo, road II-66 Stara Zagora - Svoboda and at the road junction "Svoboda" the cars return to the  motorway, specified by RIA. Patrols of "Traffic Police" are on site, in order to divert and regulate traffic.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria