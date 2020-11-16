Serious Traffic Accident with Fatality Closed Trakia Motorway in Bulgaria

A severe accident between a truck and a car closed the Trakia Motorway near Stara Zagora. The traffic towards Sofia is carried out by a bypass route.

At 208th Km of the motorway in the direction of Sofia, minutes before 15:00, there was a traffic accident between a truck and a car. According to initial information, one person died in the accident. The motorway in the direction of Sofia is temporarily closed for traffic. The crash happened under the bridge structure of the "clover", diverting traffic from the motorway to Stara Zagora,

The traffic in the direction of Sofia is carried out on a bypass route on road I-5 Stara Zagora - Haskovo, road II-66 Stara Zagora - Svoboda and at the road junction "Svoboda" the cars return to the motorway, specified by RIA. Patrols of "Traffic Police" are on site, in order to divert and regulate traffic.