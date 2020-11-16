Bulgaria: Parents Replace Sick Teachers in School

Parents will go to school instead of teachers.

Six parents of children from the Burgas school "Vasil Aprilov" are teaching young pupils, replacing teachers sick with COVID-19.

The volunteers responded to a call for help from the school principal after 11 of the 52 teachers were infected and quarantined. They have a qualification or are final year of their education.

Some of them work in other schools in the city, but in their free time they also help in their children's school. With them are concluded contracts for replacement for the time of the sick leaves of the holders.