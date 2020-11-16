COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 816 New Cases, 293 in Intensive Care Unit
816 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country. 2716 PCR tests were performed, which means that again every third sample is positive. In the last 24 hours, 39 people died. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal.
The active cases of COVID-19 are currently 66,746. 5,247 people are treated in hospitals and 293 in the intensive care unit.
The number of cured for the last day is 570.
