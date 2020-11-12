What Is Bitcoin and What Are the Benefits of It?

The nature of virtual currencies is quite from fiat currencies. The unique nature of virtual currencies like bitcoin provides some tremendous advantages to users over fiat currencies. It's been a decade since Bitcoin was introduced; since then, the graph of digital currencies has to keep on increasing. Bitcoins are widely used as a medium of exchange across the globe. Most businesses and agencies have started accepting bitcoins by knowing the risks and benefits associated with it.

Bitcoin network is specially designed to eradicate the need for intermediaries like central authority or financial institutions. There are many investors that have huge profits by investing in bitcoin through cryptotrader as you get all tips and tricks and understanding of the bitcoin market.

To have a better understanding of bitcoin and its working, let us move forward and know in detail.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a virtual digital currency that works on a peer-to-peer system, which means it is used by users to buy and sell products and services. It was introduced by a mysterious entity named Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009. The bitcoin network confused everyone as no one was able to understand the technology used in it. Over time, the developers did researches and found out that the entire bitcoin network relies on blockchain technology.

Blockchain technology is a distributed public ledger that records each and every bitcoin transaction. Bitcoins are mined, and the whole mining process was created to verify the transactions, and collectively 1MB of transactions make a block. All the blocks are further added to the blockchain. It is an excellent alternative for people who are frustrated with government laws and don't want to share their sensitive personal information.

Blockchain technology provides user anonymity to users, which is why it is widely used to buy legally and illegal things. With the evolution of bitcoin, the trade-in dark web has also increased. People have started buying illegal weapons, drugs, and more. Despite the dark web, there are many benefits to using bitcoins.

Benefits of Bitcoin

Let us move forward and understand the advantages of bitcoin:

Decentralized currency

Bitcoin network has a decentralized nature, which means there is no involvement of third-parties like government or banks. No one controls or governs the bitcoin network; the users are themselves responsible for managing it and deciding bitcoin's value. Users feel more secure in the bitcoin network as there is no mediator; there is no sharing of personal information of users.

Lower transaction fees

Being a decentralized currency, bitcoin involves no banks, and therefore no one is there to charge the transaction fee. The users have full control over their money, and they can know the cash flow. The bitcoins can be purchased from bitcoin exchanges, and the bitcoin exchanges charge a small percentage of fees of the total transaction value, which is referred to as maker and taker fees.

In traditional currencies, the banks used to charge a high percentage of transaction fees, and also, the user is required to maintain a minimum balance in the account. In bitcoin, there is no pre-requisite of paying a deposit, return, or refund fee. Also, the users are not required to pay bank account maintenance fees.

Accessibility

Bitcoin users are provided high convenience because they can easily access bitcoins using a computer and smartphone with an internet connection. Even the users who don’t have a bank account they can easily access the bitcoins. The users don’t require any debit/credit card for completing bitcoin transactions.

User autonomy

As compared to fiat currencies, the bitcoin network provides user autonomy to all of its users. Users feel more secured using the bitcoin transactions as users are not required to share their information like email address, phone number, bank account, and more. The users can keep track of their money, and they are not required to deal with any intermediary like the government or banks.

Legitimate transactions

Every bitcoin transaction is recorded in a distributed public ledger, which makes it secure, transparent, and legitimate. The transactions are verified by the bitcoin miners, and this is done to legalize the transactions. The transactions are recorded to avoid users from re-spending their money.