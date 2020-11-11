Defence Minister: 2 Percent of Bulgarian Defence Ministry Are Infected with COVID-19

About 2% of the personnel of the Ministry of Defense are infected with COVID-19. There are 18 servicemen in the hospital. This was explained in the program "Hello, Bulgaria" by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krassimir Karakachanov.

He explained that with the order issued on Tuesday, he gave the opportunity to all servicemen who fell ill to donate blood plasma.

Karakachanov said he had asked the health minister about the drugs disappearing from pharmacies.

"I can say that the Minister of Health is doing everything he can," Karakachanov said.

