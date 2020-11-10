Bulgarian PM Borissov Makes Statement on Occassion of November 10

November 10 is a date we must remember! It changed the fate of Bulgaria and of every person, this country’s Premier Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook on occasion of the anniversary since the beginning of the democratic changes in Bulgaria in 1989.

We went trough a very difficult transition, but the important thing is that we kept the peace and moved on. Bulgaria became a member of NATO and the European Union thanks to a lot of work and consensus both between political parties and in society.

For me, as democrat of heart, freedom of choice is the greatest achievement of November 10. Today, everyone is free to choose and be critical of the government. This is a value that we must all uphold. Be free, but also responsible, Boyko Borissov wrote further.