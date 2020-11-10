COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3818 New Cases, Record Death Toll

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Bulgaria reports an extremely high number of deaths. In the last 24 hours, 106 people died with COVID-19.

The new infections are 3,816 when 8,826 PCR tests were performed. Health authorities report a very high percentage of positive samples - over 43%. The active cases are 51,922, of which 4,004 are hospitalized. 270 people are in intensive care units in serious condition.

The largest number of newly infected are registered in the capital - 1,403, followed by Plovdiv with 392 and Varna with 220.

There are also many cured of COVID-19 - 875 patients in 24 hours.

