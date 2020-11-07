US Elections 2020: Joe Biden is the 46th President of America

America has chosen Democrat Joe Biden as its 46th president, CNN projects, turning at a time of national crisis to a man whose character was forged by aching personal tragedy and who is pledging to restore calm and truth in American government after Donald Trump's, exhausting and manic single term.

In a written statement after networks called the race, Biden, who is expected to address the American people later Saturday, said he was "honored and humbled" by the trust the American people have placed in him.





"In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America," Biden said. "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."





"We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together."





Biden, who turns 78 at the end of this month, will become the oldest president when he is inaugurated in January in the midst of the worst public health emergency in 100 years, the deepest economic slump since the 1930s and a national reckoning on racism and police brutality that is still unresolved.



