Google Maps Release Innovation That Shows Most Infected COVID-19 Areas

Google has released an update to the Google Maps application and it has an innovation that shows which areas of the map are most infected with coronavirus, BGNES reported.

The feature is available on Google Maps today and should be available soon in 220 countries around the world. The data will appear as red dots, and the redder they are, the more infected there are per 100,000 inhabitants. Somewhere the data will be so accurate that we will even be able to see how many infected people there are in certain parts of the city, but it all depends on how much data Google will collect for a certain territory, Tech Radar reports.

The data will come from a number of sources, such as the Johns Hopkins Institute, Wikipedia or the New York Times, as well as other local and international organizations./Novinite.bg