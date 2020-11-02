Мaxim Behar Re-elected President of the World Communication Forum Association

The PR expert Maxim Behar was re-elected President of the Davos, Switzerland, based World Communication Forum Association, for a new 3-year mandate. The election process was conducted during a recent Online General Assembly.

Three Vice-Presidents joined the Forum’s management – Solly Moeng (South Africa), Ganesh Chandrasekaran (India), and Jon-Hans Coetzer (Portugal). Newly elected Global Executive Board members are Nurul Ashiqin Shamsuri (Malaysia), Clāra Ly-Le (Vietnam), Mina Nazari (Iran), Jacqueline Strayer (USA), Saurabh Uboweja (India) and Cesare Valli (Italy).

A key priority of the World Communication Forum will be to continue working for the development of the global communications business and for strengthening its key role for the economies, especially in the current challenging times.

“It is an honour for me to be re-elected President of the World Communication Forum for a new 3-year mandate. I am happy to continue working with prominent leaders and communications experts from all around the world, with whom we will shape the future of the business. During my first mandate as a President we achieved a lot. I believe, that the second one will be even more successful, but also challenging, as the global economies have yet to cope with the pandemics’ consequences“, commented Maxim Behar.



Maxim Behar is one of the founders of the World Communication Forum in 2010. He has participated in all its editions and has been a Member of the Board since the first day of the Forum. His presentations. Four years later he was co-founder of the same named Association. “A PR expert never gives up” and “A PR expert never gets old” are part of the Forum’s Golden fund and his book “111 Rules on Facebook” was officially presented during the first event in Davos. Until 2018, Maxim Behar was a President of the World PR Organization ICCO – the largest community in this business worldwide. He is the author of one of the best PR books in recent years – “The Global PR Revolution” that achieved an incredible success in the USA. Behar’s latest work – “The Morning After” – is the only one book on the Bulgarian market dedicated to leadership during COVID-19 and already enjoys significant reader interest.

About Maxim Behar

Maxim Behar is a Bulgarian businessman, journalist, diplomat and a Harvard Kennedy School graduate. He is the founder and the CEO of the leading Bulgarian PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc., as well as a President of the World Communication Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Maxim Behar is an Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria.

About World Communication Forum

The World Communication Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2020, the WCFA organized its first ever ‘Global Communications Summit’ on the Zoom, bringing together some of the top communications experts from more than 30 countries. Resulting from this gathering were Tenets for Ethical Communications’, endorsed and signed by 135 experts from 36 countries.