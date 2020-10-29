Bulgaria: Tremendous Shortage of Nurses and Midwives

Bulgaria's health care system is short of around 30,000 nurses and 4,000 midwives, according to the Bulgarian Association of Healthcare Professionals. This was announced by Prof. Dr. Hristina Milcheva from the Thracian University.

She stressed that in the current pandemic, the risk of a shortage of medical workers is increased.

Bulgaria cannot achieve the ratio of doctors to nurses required in other European countries, which is 1 to 2.

"The average age of nurses in the country is 53-55. Most of them continue to work after retirement. Current conditions require that these retired nurses remain involved in the care of patients, "said the professor.

According to her, the crisis for nurses will deepen in the future if adequate measures are not taken, including increase in salaries.

Today in Stara Zagora, health workers will participate in an international conference online to discuss the shortage of nurses and how to attract young people to the profession. More than 80 reports will be presented. The main idea of the forum is to attract the public attention to the seriousness of these issues.