Three Killed in a knife Attack in a Church in Nice

Three people were killed in a knife attackin a church in the French city of Nice. Two of the victims died inside the Notre Dame Basilica. There were also wounded in the attack, including a police officer. This was announced on Twitter by the mayor of the city Christian Estrozi.

The police neutralized the perpetrator, he was wounded and taken to hospital. According to witnesses, he attacked his victims in the church with a knife and shouted "Allah is great."

The anti-terrorist prosecutor's office is on the scene and investigating the case. A large-scale police operation is also underway. Authorities urged citizens to avoid the place.