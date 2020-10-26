Schools Can Move To Remote Learning in Bulgaria

Schools can move to distance learning after permission from the Minister of Education and proposal by school principals, the Ministry of Education ordered, BTA has reported.



The proposal to move to e-learning will be made by principals in areas with the complicated epidemic situation, falling into the red or orange zone. Also, when the school has an increasing number of absentees or under quarantine, an increasing number of positive tests for Covid-19 or many cases of influenza. It is also necessary that the proposal is taken by the pedagogical council and the opinion of the majority of parents is also taken into account, the order reads./BNR