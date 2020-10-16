Coronavirus: Masks Made Mandatory Outdoors Across Serbia

The Serbian Crisis Staff to combat the spread of the coronavirus has adopted new measures, including the mandatory wearing of protective masks outdoors as of October 16th, BNR reported.

No more than 30 people can gather in one place. As of today, masks will be worn by everyone, both indoors and outdoors, said Dr. Daria Kisic Tepavcevic, a member of the Crisis Staff. The control of the observance of all previous measures will be strengthened.

From Monday, Arena Hall will again become a temporary COVID hospital, she added.

The working hours of the restaurants remain until 11 p.m. and the current measures are in force - wearing masks in all situations, except when customers eat.

"The number of cases in Serbia is gradually increasing and although the situation is more favorable than in other European countries, this should not reassure us. The virus has great potential for rapid spread and we must all try to stop it," he added. Dr. Tepavcevic.