Wales Defeated Bulgarian National Football Team
Bulgaria lost 0:1 to Wales in a Group 4 match L.B in the UEFA League of Nations tournament in a game played last night in Sofia. The goal was scored by the substitute Jonathan Williams in the 85th minute. Bulgarian national team occupies the last place in the standings with only one point. Just a month ago the "Lions" lost in Cardiff to the same opponent with the same result (0:1) after a goal in added time of the game.
Less than 1000 people watched the game at the National Stadium even if the official allowed capacity was around 8 000.
The disgraceful performance of the Bulgarian national team continues, as the team accumulated already 6 defeats in 8 games played under the current manager Georgi Dermendzhiev.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the COVID-19 Quarantine and Returns to Italy
- » Cristiano Ronaldo Positive for COVID-19
- » Bulgarian National Football Team Lost to Finland 0:2
- » Streets and Boulevards in Bulgaria's Capital Sofia Closed Due to a Marathon
- » Bulgarian Football Team is Out of Euro 2021
- » Bulgaria's Sports Ministry Allocates an Additional Nearly BGN 2 Million for Sports Clubs