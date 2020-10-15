Wales Defeated Bulgarian National Football Team

Bulgaria lost 0:1 to Wales in a Group 4 match L.B in the UEFA League of Nations tournament in a game played last night in Sofia. The goal was scored by the substitute Jonathan Williams in the 85th minute. Bulgarian national team occupies the last place in the standings with only one point. Just a month ago the "Lions" lost in Cardiff to the same opponent with the same result (0:1) after a goal in added time of the game.

Less than 1000 people watched the game at the National Stadium even if the official allowed capacity was around 8 000.

 The disgraceful performance of the Bulgarian national team continues, as the team accumulated already 6 defeats in 8 games played under the current manager Georgi Dermendzhiev.

