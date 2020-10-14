Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the COVID-19 Quarantine and Returns to Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves his isolation in absolute safety: he will land in Turin with a special medical flight, then in an ambulance to go home.

The goal of Cristiano Ronaldo, who tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, is to leave the camp of the Portuguese national team (where he was in isolation for quarantine) to spend the quarantine in his villa in Turin. The plan is to return on a private flight, even if the protocol prohibits the infected from traveling. But Juventus star aims to demonstrate the absolute safety of his flight and of his return to Italy.

This is why he would have already left the camp of the Portuguese national team and is on his way in these minutes. CR7 should travel aboard a "medical flight": upon arrival in Turin he should be picked up by a private ambulance and thus be accompanied home safely and respecting the protocols.