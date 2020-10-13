Belarus: Police Authorized to Use Lethal Force Against the Protesters

Belarusian police may now use lethal ammunition against the protesters on the streets of the country.

 Belarusian police will use ammunition against protesters if necessary, the Belarusian Interior Ministry warned today. According to the Belarusian authorities, this measure is justified by the fact that mass anti-government demonstrations "have become organized and extremely radicalized".

Security forces arrested dozens of protesters yesterday and used water cannons and batons to disperse large crowds demanding a new presidential elections in Belarus.

In a statement, Deputy Interior Minister Gennady Kazakevich said the protest movement was gradually subsiding but "radicalizing", and there were forces in the country trying to "wreak havoc" and "have nothing to do with civil protests".

So far, no combat or lethal weapons have been used against the protesters in Belarus. According to officials, security forces have been using tear gas grenades, water cannons and other non-lethal means. The victims of the protest in clashes with police are at least five.

