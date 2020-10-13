COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 587 New Cases, 23 Deaths, 8099 Active Cases

In the last 24 hours, 23 people have lost the battle with the coronavirus, according to data from the National Information Center. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria is 915.

The number of new cases is also high - 587. They were identified by 4,320 PCR tests. There are 1221 infected people in hospitals, and 65 of them are in serious condition and placed in intensive care units. The total number of active cases is 8,099.

Most new cases are in Sofia - 173, followed by Plovdiv with 56 and Blagoevgrad with 51.

For the past 24 hours, 128 people have recovered.