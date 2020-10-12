Bulgaria: An International Conference on Media Freedom Was Held in Sofia

International conference on media freedom in Bulgaria, is being held this afternoon in Sofia. The topics of the forum, co-organized with Euroactiv, are in two panels, entitled "How the European Union can help" and "Does Europe hear us".

During the conference the topic of media freedom was commented by the Vice President of the European Commission and Commissioner for Values ​​and Transparency Vera Yourova.

Via online connection in the discussion took part member of the European parliament Ramona Strugariou, representative from Reporters Without Borders, Patrick Peninks, Head of the Information Society Department at the Council of Europe, Bulgarian journalists and editors.

The report on Bulgaria of the European Commission, presented recently, which was about the rule of law and the media, noted that there is no transparency in media ownership in the country. It was underlined that local authorities use state advertising to control small newspapers and tv channels, and pressure on independent media and media focused on investigations comes through threats, harassment lawsuits, and political and administrative pressure.