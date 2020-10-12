151 Years Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

A solemn assembly on the occasion of 151 years since the establishment of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences will be held today in the hall "Prof. Marin Drinov ", BGNES reported. Vice President Iliana Yotova will be a guest at the event.

The Academy is the legal successor of the Bulgarian Literary Society, founded in 1869 in the Romanian city of Braila, and is the oldest and largest scientific institution in the country.

Prof. Lisbeth Lyubenova, Director of the Scientific Archive of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, will deliver an academic speech on the topic "150 years of the Bulgarian Exarchate and its connection with the Bulgarian Literary Society". During the event, a ceremony for awarding the BAS Award for Journalists for 2019 will be held.

An exhibition dedicated to the first Bulgarian scientific journal will be arranged in the central lobby of the academy. The exposition "150 years of BAS Magazine" is prepared by the Central Library of BAS.