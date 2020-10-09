Weather in Bulgaria: Code Orange for Heavy Rain in 6 Districts

Orange code for heavy rainfall is in force today for 6 districts in Bulgaria. A yellow code has been announced for six other areas. This is indicated by a reference on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

An orange code has been announced for the districts of Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse and Silistra. Significant amounts of rain are expected there. In some places they can reach over 35-40 liters per square meter.



Yellow rain code has been announced for the districts of Vratsa, Razgrad, Targovishte, Shumen, Varna and Dobrich. There, the amount of precipitation in some areas may exceed 20-25 liters per square meter.

Maximum temperatures will be between 15 ° and 20 °.

Today the clouds will remain significant. In the afternoon in most areas the precipitation will weaken and stop, but in Central Northern Bulgaria it will continue to rain in the evening, as in some places the amount of precipitation will be significant. It will blow to a moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 15 ° and 20 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

In the mountains it will be cloudy with rain, over 2000 meters - of snow. A moderate to strong northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 10 °, at 2000 meters - about 5 °.

Above the Black Sea coast it will be mostly cloudy, along the northern coast and rainy. A light to moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 20 ° and 23 °. The temperature of the sea water is 22 ° -23 °. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

On 09.10.2020 the sun will rise at 07:34 and set at 18:52. The day lasts 11:18 hours.

On 09.10.2020 the moon will rise at 23:39 and set at 14:37. Disc brightness at 0h UT 59%. Moon phase: last quarter.