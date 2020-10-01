Mass Inspections for Wearing Masks in Public Transport in Bulgaria

October 1, 2020
Mass inspections for wearing masks in public transport are starting. Police and City Mobility controllers will stop randomly selected buses and fine those who do not comply with anti-epidemic measures.

"The sanction for not wearing a mask is BGN 300. Citizens follow the measures and become more and more disciplined. We usually ask them to put on their masks if they have not put them on, "explained Stanislav Stankov from the" Regularity of Passengers "Department at CGM.

During the inspection on Thursday morning, however, a NOVA TV team came across violators who were not fined, but simply got off the bus and left.

